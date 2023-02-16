Drink Along #64: Boulevard Brewing Brewers Choice Tenpenny American Bitter Ale 3.0/5

Tonight we look at another from Boulevard Brewings' Brewers Choice Box.Tenpenny American Bitter Ale is billed as running 4.2 for the ABV, 19 for the IBUs and a by my eye SRM of 17 for the nice rich coppery chestnut color.

This isn't a bad beer. This isn't a great beer. This is a barely there beer. Upon further thought while writing this I really should've given her a 2.5 score but I already made the thumb so. FWIW this brew is better suited to the folks who don't mind a less flavorful option.

It is what it is

Thanks for coming by and spending some time w us

Please remember to Subscribe as well as liking ,sharing and reminding

Skal!

Big 3

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1



