Drink Along #64: Boulevard Brewing Brewers Choice Tenpenny American Bitter Ale 3.0/5

Tonight we look at another from Boulevard Brewings' Brewers Choice Box.Tenpenny American Bitter Ale is billed as running 4.2 for the ABV, 19 for the IBUs and a by my eye SRM of 17 for the nice rich coppery chestnut color.
This isn't a bad beer. This isn't a great beer. This is a barely there beer. Upon further thought while writing this I really should've given her a 2.5 score but I already made the thumb so. FWIW this brew is better suited to the folks who don't mind a less flavorful option.
It is what it is
