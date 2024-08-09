BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
YOU PUNCH 🥊 YOU GET PANTSED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
339 views • 9 months ago

⚠️NEW: NYPD officer absolutely demolishes a repeat offender and humiliates him by pulling his pants down in front of a group of people after he punched a female police officer.


The incident happened after suspect Ernst Delma punched a female officer in the face, knocking her to the ground.


Another officer came flying in, taking Delma to the ground and humiliating him in the process.


The female officer was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.


Delma was on probation and had numerous prior arrests for assault and burglary. 🇺🇸Join👉 @SGTnewsNetwork


Source: https://matrix.org/_matrix/media/r0/download/matrix.org/LUhkHGfVdGiofyTMdAKvBafb


Thumbnail: https://www.latestly.com/socially/world/us-nypd-cop-pins-repeat-offender-to-the-ground-in-bronx-humiliates-him-by-pulling-his-pants-down-in-public-after-accused-punches-female-police-officer-in-face-watch-video-6178183.html


In a shocking incident in the United States, a repeat offender on probation allegedly punched an NYPD woman officer in Bronx. A video of the arrest caught on camera has also surfaced online. According to reports, the offender Ernst Delma punched the female officer in the face, thereby knocking her to the ground. The 49-second clip shows the woman officer's colleague moving in on the suspect and taking him down by pinning the accused to the ground. As the video moves further, the officer is seen humiliating the accused by pulling his pants down in front of a group of people as other cops check on the injured officer. After the incident, NYPD said that the accused has been charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing government administration.

