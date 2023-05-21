Countering the WHO’s “Big Catch-up” Global Campaign and Immunization Agenda 2030





On April 24, 2023 the World Health Organization (WHO) announced“ The Big Catch-up”, a global initiative “to vaccinate millions of children and restore immunization progress lost during the pandemic.”

While targets of the campaign include children around the world, the WHO appears to be specifically targeting children in the 20 countries where they claim “three quarters of the children who missed vaccinations in 2021 live.” These nations include Afghanistan, Angola, Brazil, Cameroon, Chad, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Somalia, Madagascar, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Tanzania, and Vietnam.

Additionally, in the context of the United Nations’ notorious Agenda 2030, the WHO is now advertising their own agenda for the same year – “Immunization Agenda 2030: A Global Strategy to Leave No One Behind.” This agenda includes the goal of introducing “500 new vaccines in low and middle income countries.”

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





World Council For Health