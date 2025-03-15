The Russian Armed Forces have begun to massively harvest all sorts of nice trophies, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries fled, leaving behind their equipment and documents from Sudzha in Kursk Region. Sudzha was filled with a fantastic amount of Western hardware following its liberation, announced by the Russian Defense Ministry on March 13, 2025. The latest video from Sudzha, taken from a drone, is the main event that psychologically shows what the situation is like after Ukraine and NATO escape, as well as the remains of the Ukrainian failed escape attempt. The Ukrainians immediately fled, leaving behind important and expensive equipment, destroyed, damaged, and partly intact, which now gives good news to the Russian troops. Russian infantry is walking around the city of Sudzha with special forces, close inspection and collection of trophies left by Zelensky's troops continues.

Pictures and videos show several columns of Ukrainian equipment that tried to leave Sudzha towards Sumy Region completely destroyed. The frames of vehicles riddled with shrapnel and bearing the emblems of Nazi battalions and electronic warfare systems are clearly visible. All that did not save them from Russian artillery fire a few days ago. Here, the figures of Ukrainian losses on Kursk operation and adventure, broken and abandoned armored vehicles are visible everywhere. Probably only a small part of it got into the video frame and it is also difficult to mention one by one, considering that Kiev's losses were very dramatic and fantastic. However, the military equipment of the 47th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine such as M1126 Stryker, M113 APC and American M1A1 Abrams Tank became the headlines, which fell into the hands of the Russian military. Russian soldiers also got the Biber bridge-laying vehicle sent from Germany, Canadian "Roshel Senator", and many other trophies.

In addition, M777 155mm howitzers from the US and the UK, two trophies received in full condition, were found in separate locations and confiscated by Russia. The video shows that the howitzer positions were well-equipped and new, still functioning when abandoned by Kiev troops complete with ammunition near the city of Sudzha. A clear indication that Ukraine left its positions in a hurry and in disarray. Thus, soldiers of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Sever Group removed the M777 howitzer worth almost $ 4 million, a very rare trophy, which they harvested during the first hours of the liberation of the city. Meanwhile, a soldier of the Special Forces "Akhmat" expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Australian Department of Defense for the trophy, which has now fallen into their hands. The video shows an image of a Kangaroo and a Ukrainian flag on the vehicle, typical Australian aid to Ukraine, which will later settle in Russia.

In the first sunny days, these trophies will begin to remind Russia of them, where the smell of defeat for Ukraine-NATO will linger in Sudzha for a long time. While eliminating the remnants of the enemy in Kursk, these trophies are now being examined by specialists or will be displayed in Moscow. For this, Vladimir Putin thanked the fighters who liberated Sudzha and neighboring settlements of Kursk Region in his speech.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net