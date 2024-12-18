BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Don't Worry Get To Prayin'.....
Drones flying in and around our neighborhoods, wars and rumors of wars, economic concerns and more fun stuff Warriors Of Light. But don't you know our savior has brought us out of worse times than these. Let's keep our minds and hearts focused on Jesus and watch as he does his best work, when we could be worrying the most. Let's Rock!


Today's playlist:

-(Devotional)

Simple Christmas - Inspirational Video, Reverend Cleon Alleyne

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3BoXZJF

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4fjNq8w

-Deliverance -Learn

@ Apple - https://apple.co/4fnkBbm

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4iFzjgE

-Messiah Prophet - For Whom Does the Bell Toll

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3P0upNx

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/41Adg4U

-Sleeping Giant - Tithemi

@ Apple - https://apple.co/402TBbB

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4gjbbyB

-Darrel Mansfield- Jesus Will Reign

@ Apple - https://apple.co/4005aS2

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4fnKcB0

-Bride Hall Of The Mountain King

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3BzvMjc

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4iA1X2R

-A Christmas prayer 🙏 | 2024 Christmas

Bashini’s Diary https://www.youtube.com/@Bashinisdiary

-Michael Sweet's Noelle

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3BAamm0

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3VEUXaL

-Ritual Servant Amongst The Wolves

@ Apple - https://apple.co/49FgtlH

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/49JzOSM

-Sacred Warrior Wings Of A Dream

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3Y1Q8Kl

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/49KLZPb

-LoveLife Real Love

@ Apple - https://apple.co/49NsLZd

@ Amazon -https://amzn.to/4gf7ha6

-The Real St. Nicholas - Christian History Made Easy

Rose Publishing - https://www.youtube.com/@Rosepublishing1

-Bloodgood Out Of The Darkness

@ Apple - https://apple.co/4gjduBL

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3ZHMJjF


Hot Ticket Alert!

See Disciple Live in Jacksonville and beyond!

https://tinyurl.com/DiscipleLiveBeyond


Support the show & Get the tunes that you hear on the show and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble, comment and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".


4 hours of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

Catch The Rock Almighty twice daily on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday0824

godjesuschurchdisciplechristian rockstryperbloodgoodussportsnetworkussportsradiosacred warriortherockalmight

