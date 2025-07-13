Serpent Controlled Government

This latest debacle of denial of the Epstein blackmail list and pornography tapes right in everyone’s faces proves beyond any doubt they don’t even have to try. Apparently the people are not in control, but the tyrannical reptilian government, and no one can really understand it, much less do anything about it.

