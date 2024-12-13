Pathways to Wellness: The Primordial Wisdom of Chinese Medicine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of the Disrupt Now Podcast, host Natalie Viglione is joined by guest David Akrish of Heaven and Earth Chinese Medicine Herbal Center, and this is part 1 of a 2-part series.
This episode explores…
- The transformative power of Chinese herbal medicine
- The importance of uncovering ancient practices that will assist to revolutionize modern health and wellbeing
- The profound truths that we all must know that has been hidden
- How our personal empowerment and healing is done when we remember the interconnectedness of all life
- And, lots more!
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction to Disrupt Now Podcast
01:09 Personal Healing Journey and Chinese Medicine
02:25 Guest Introduction: David Akrish
03:41 Exploring Martial Arts and Self-Defense
04:42 The Sacred Warrior Concept
05:26 Beginning of the Interview with David
05:55 The Power of Energy and Connection
08:13 The Science and Art of Chinese Medicine
12:17 Holistic Healing and Personal Transformation
22:43 The Importance of Glands and Disrupting Conventional Wisdom
24:06 The Influence of Media and Misinformation
24:32 Questioning Medical Practices
25:44 The Journey into Chinese Medicine
26:46 The Power of Astrology and Diagnosis
28:06 Adapting to Illness and Society's Expectations
28:48 Primordial Wisdom and Modern Challenges
29:18 The Superficiality of Modern Life
30:07 The Essence of Traditional Chinese Medicine
30:55 Phases of Healing and Building Strength
37:45 Challenges in the Healing World
39:56 Connecting with the Community
43:02 Conclusion and Contact Information
__________
