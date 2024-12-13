BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pathways to Wellness: The Primordial Wisdom of Chinese Medicine
Awakening Magick
Awakening Magick
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 6 months ago

In this episode of the Disrupt Now Podcast, host Natalie Viglione is joined by guest David Akrish of Heaven and Earth Chinese Medicine Herbal Center, and this is part 1 of a 2-part series.


This episode explores…

- The transformative power of Chinese herbal medicine

- The importance of uncovering ancient practices that will assist to revolutionize modern health and wellbeing

- The profound truths that we all must know that has been hidden

- How our personal empowerment and healing is done when we remember the interconnectedness of all life

- And, lots more!


Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction to Disrupt Now Podcast

01:09 Personal Healing Journey and Chinese Medicine

02:25 Guest Introduction: David Akrish

03:41 Exploring Martial Arts and Self-Defense

04:42 The Sacred Warrior Concept

05:26 Beginning of the Interview with David

05:55 The Power of Energy and Connection

08:13 The Science and Art of Chinese Medicine

12:17 Holistic Healing and Personal Transformation

22:43 The Importance of Glands and Disrupting Conventional Wisdom

24:06 The Influence of Media and Misinformation

24:32 Questioning Medical Practices

25:44 The Journey into Chinese Medicine

26:46 The Power of Astrology and Diagnosis

28:06 Adapting to Illness and Society's Expectations

28:48 Primordial Wisdom and Modern Challenges

29:18 The Superficiality of Modern Life

30:07 The Essence of Traditional Chinese Medicine

30:55 Phases of Healing and Building Strength

37:45 Challenges in the Healing World

39:56 Connecting with the Community

43:02 Conclusion and Contact Information


#integrativemedicine #chineseherbalpantry #alternativemedicine #chineseherbalmedicine #chineseherbalstudy #chineseherbs


__________

🙏 If you find these videos helpful & supportive for your journey, buy me a virtual "cup of organic yummy coffee" here 👉 https://ko-fi.com/theviglionefamily


 💙 1:1 Vibrational Medicine for Sacred Soul Healing with Natalie, for furbabies and humans 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/intuitively-guided-healing-session


☯️ JOIN THE WAITLIST! NATALIE & MARK'S NEW FORGE AND FLOW SANCTUM 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/forge-and-flow-sanctum


🔥 Subscribe to Natalie's list 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter


Explore the "ALMOST EVERYTHING IN ONE SPOT" page https://www.natalieviglione.com/everything-page-of-natalie-viglione

Keywords
healthfreedomhumanitytruthgenocideconspiracywarriorsmedical tyrannydivine femininecovidwarriors of light
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy