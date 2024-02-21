Julian Assange's Supporters March to UK Prime Minister's office to Call for His Release - London, today

Julian Assange's supporters march to UK Prime Minister's office

Stella Assange and supporters of the WikiLeaks founder are marching to 10 Downing Street in London to call for his release.

A decision on his appeal could take weeks but is expected in the coming days.

Adding from Edward Snowden..

'You Can't Save Navalny; You Can Still Save Assange' - Edward Snowden

Snowden pointed out that Britain has no right to extradite Assange to the United States under the extradition agreement between London and Washington that prohibits the transfer of political prisoners, while urging leaders and media to focus on real action instead of posturing.

"If you're silent here, when and where you can actually influence the outcome, you were never standing up for principles," he wrote on X. "You were just hoping for applause."