Pirate Pete





Sep 27, 2023





Visible Light Communication & Optogenetics-5G-6G-7G "Smart" City Surveillance Grid / Precision A.I. Healthcare / Biosensors/ Nano-Machines

mirrored from Rumble

Nonvaxer420 channel

I too never monotize my videos or ask for anything on here or on youtube. I figure everyone deserves to know the truth if they want to know it.

Note: we have NO smart devises or LED lights in our home because I have known about what they do for a while now.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/J4YwA7mA7hmO/