Meet the Neptune Missiles Built To Sink Russia's Most Powerful Warships

The Neptune missile was designed to target and destroy enemy warships up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) away, with a high degree of accuracy and stealth. Neptune is based on the Soviet-era Kh-35 missile but has been upgraded with modern electronics, navigation, and guidance systems. It can be launched from land, sea, or air platforms and can carry a 150-kilogram (330-pound) warhead.





The Neptune missile made history by sinking the Russian cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea. The Moskva was a formidable warship with a history dating back to the Cold War. The Moskva was a Slava-class cruiser with a displacement of 11,500 tons and armed with 16 anti-ship missiles of its own. It was considered one of the most powerful warships in the Russian Navy.





The Neptune missile - a true game-changer in the world of naval warfare. This remarkable Ukrainian innovation has shifted the balance of power in the Ukraine War and the black sea.





