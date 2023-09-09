BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Meet the Neptune Missiles Built To Sink Russia's Most Powerful Warships
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
243 views • 09/09/2023

US Military News


Aug 29, 2023


The Neptune missile was designed to target and destroy enemy warships up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) away, with a high degree of accuracy and stealth. Neptune is based on the Soviet-era Kh-35 missile but has been upgraded with modern electronics, navigation, and guidance systems. It can be launched from land, sea, or air platforms and can carry a 150-kilogram (330-pound) warhead.


The Neptune missile made history by sinking the Russian cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea. The Moskva was a formidable warship with a history dating back to the Cold War. The Moskva was a Slava-class cruiser with a displacement of 11,500 tons and armed with 16 anti-ship missiles of its own. It was considered one of the most powerful warships in the Russian Navy.


The Neptune missile - a true game-changer in the world of naval warfare. This remarkable Ukrainian innovation has shifted the balance of power in the Ukraine War and the black sea.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DH69UoJu5Cs

Keywords
russiawarunited statesus military newsukrainewarshipsmissilessinkneptuneblack seamoskvamos powerfulcruiser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy