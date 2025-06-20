Ukrainian Cities Burning With Fighting Raging Across Frontlines

While the world is following the escalation in the Middle East, the Russian summer military campaign is gaining momentum on the Ukrainian frontlines.

Over the past night, Russian forces conducted another series of devastating strikes targeting military and logistical infrastructure in Ukraine’s rear regions. The attacks employed a wide range of precision weapons, with Odessa reportedly taking the brunt of the strikes.

Both kamikaze drones and high-precision missiles pounded the southern city. Local sources reported at least a dozen direct hits on military facilities, including the Stalkanat plant and its underground tunnels, which were struck multiple times due to their military importance. Additional strikes hit the Food Academy building, the Law Academy, railway infrastructure, gas facilities and ammunition depots. Ukrainian air defense systems malfunctioned, causing downed drones to crash into residential areas. Local authorities again accused Russian forces of targeting civilians, but eyewitness accounts contradict these claims. Footage from the scene shows civilians confirming that a “Geran” drone, intercepted by air defenses, caused a fire in an apartment building.

Kharkiv also faced heavy bombardment, with at least nine fires reported. A military command post, warehouses and industrial facilities were hit, causing secondary detonations.

Pounding the enemy rear areas, the Russian army is developing an offensive on the frontlines. In the Sumy region, the Russian military declared another victory on June 19, securing full control of Novomykolaivka. Ukrainian forces launched twenty counterattacks over the past day, but failed to achieve significant gains. Heavy fighting continues, with Russian reserves being deployed to keep up the pressure.

Ongoing Ukrainian attempts to break into the Kursk region saw Ukrainian infantry from the 47th Mechanized Brigade attempting attacks near Novy Put, but they were repelled by drone strikes. Another assault near Tyotykino by the 24th Separate Assault Battalion ended in a Ukrainian defeat with casualties.

On the Kupyansk axis, Russian forces intensified operations on the right bank of the Oskol River, engaging Ukrainian troops. Ukrainian sources acknowledge Russian advances in this sector, including victory in Dolgenkoe.

The Konstantinovka direction remains fiercely contested, with Russian troops pushing from different directions. The Ukrainian command deployed significant reserves to resist in Yablunivka and Aleksandro-Kalynove. The reinforcement inflicted heavy losses to the attacking Russian mechanized troops. In contrast, the Russian 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade has seen tactical success near Bila Hora, advancing toward Konstantinovka from the southeast.

In the southern Donetsk sector, battle for the village Zaporozhzhie is gaining momentum. The Ukrainian military deployed reinforcements to the village and attempted armored counterattacks to prevent a Russian breakthrough to the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Overall, the situation remains dynamic, with Russian forces maintaining pressure across multiple fronts while Ukrainian counterattacks face stiff resistance.

https://southfront.press/fighting-raging-across-ukrainian-frontlines/