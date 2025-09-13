Mrs. Erika Kirk Speaks To The World About Her Husband Charlie Kirk And What Is To Come Next

Charlie Kirk's voice has been silenced but not his message and his message about truth and especially about faith in God and our Lord Jesus Christ will only grow more strong and spread more widely throughout the world as it was meant to be.

If a person is to seek for the truth and find it, they will find Jesus Christ because he is the truth and he is the way and he is the life which is eternal. And it is eternal life that Jesus wants you to have and with him who gave you your life that you may have life more abundantly with great joy. But eternal death awaits all those who reject the salvation that the Lord Jesus Christ has already provided. This is the choice that every soul has before them in this life, whether to seek the truth and find it or seek your own way in the darkness of this world to try and find real meaning but never find it except that one can deceive themselves into thinking otherwise and be lost forever apart from God your creator who is the giver of life and the way of truth.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/erika-kirk-speaks





