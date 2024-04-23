GREAT LOSS! Ukrainian MiG-29 blown up again in Dnipro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered heavy losses after MiG-29 at Dnipro airfield and air defense system were destroyed, after the same type of fighter aircraft was also hit a few days ago by Russian missiles. On the same day and in the same area, S-300PS air defense system and Pelican 79K6 radar were eliminated from a distance of 120 km from the front line.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
