Spectre Electric Car





"Strive for excellence in everything you do"





This is the phrase Rolls-Royce has presented its electric car Spectre, which should go into production at the end of 2023.





At the moment, the characteristics of the car are not announced, but we know that it is made on the Architecture of Luxury framework (the company's own development) and was developed from scratch.





The Spectre is currently being tested, having already conquered up to 2.5 million kilometers on roads of varying difficulty.







