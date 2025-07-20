Gaza: ‘Love is stronger than war’ - Suhail, a Catholic student from Gaza, wounded in Israeli attack on the Holy Family Church - He is also a Vatican columnist

‘Love is stronger than war’ —Suhail, a Catholic student from Gaza, wounded in Israeli attack on the Holy Family Church

He has shrapnel wounds to his internal organs

Works as a columnist for L’Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper.

His injuries are from Thursday’s strike on the Holy Family Church in Gaza City. Israel killed at least three in Gaza Catholic church sheltering elderly, children and 10 others wounded, including a priest, in Israel’s attack on the church.

Adding next day, July 20th:

Pope Leo XIV condemns Israeli strike on Catholic parish in Gaza

Three Christians killed in IDF attack on Holy Family Church, several others wounded

Pontiff names victims, expresses closeness to families and parishioners in Gaza City