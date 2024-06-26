© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disturbed -I'm Alive
Video done on/around July 19, 2006
Verse 1] Never again will I be dishonored, And never again will I be reminded, Of living within the world of the jaded, They kill inspiration, it's my obligation, To never again allow this to,happen
Where do I begin? The choices are endless, Denying the sin, my art, my redemption, I carry the torch of my fathers before me
[Chorus] The thing I treasure the most in life, Cannot be taken away, There will never be a reason why, I will surrender to your advice, To change myself, I'd rather die, Though they will not understand, I won't make the greatest sacrifice, You can't predict where the outcome lies
You'll never take me alive
[Post-Chorus] I'm alive, I'm alive, I'm alive
[Verse 2], Change again cannot be considered, I rage again, dispelling my anger, Where do I begin? The choices are endless, My art, my redemption, my only salvation, I carry the gift that I have been blessed with, My soul is adrift in oceans of madness, Repairing the rift that you have created, I am not alone, brothers, give me your arms now
[Chorus] The thing I treasure most in life, Cannot be taken away, There will never be a reason why, I will surrender to your advice, To change myself, I'd rather die, Though they will not understand, I won't make the greatest sacrifice, You can't predict where the outcome lies, You'll never take me alive
[Bridge]
I'm no slave, are you feeling brave? Or have you gone out of your mind? No more games, it won't feel the same, If I hold my anger inside, There's no meaning; my soul is bleeding, I've had enough of your kind, One suggestion: Use your discretion, Before you label me blind
[Chorus]
The thing I treasure most in life, Cannot be taken away, There will never be a reason why, I will surrender to your advice, To change myself, I'd rather die, Though they will not understand, I won't make the greatest sacrifice, You can't predict where the outcome lies, You'll never take me alive
[Outro] I'm alive (8X)