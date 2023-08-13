Soul Harvesting Ships Are Coming after you: Will you Get out when you Die?

Source: Anmarie Uber - Truthmeter "Will you get out when you die? Did Nigel get out? https://odysee.com/@AnmarieUber:1/will-you-get-out-when-you-die-did-nigel:4

She drew out a visual to help you understand what she sees happening after we die. She also talks about Nigel (from Devil's Playground 2 channel) and his soul.

website: https://www.anmarieuber.net or .com

https://www.patreon.com/anmarieuber

Ask Anmarie or join the Roundtable: https://www.anmarieuber.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anmarieuber

Merch: https://truthmeter.shop

Books: https://www.amazon.com/Anmarie-Uber/e/B01F0R998Q%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share

FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24



Truman Cash ebooks:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b



Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper"https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

WATCH the remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE



SEE ALSO:

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4

