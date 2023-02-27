What is Electroculture?



Cultivate Elevate



Dec 20, 2022"What electroculture is, it's basically harnessing the earth's energy that's all around us, the ether, the orgone, the chi, the prana, everything that's all around us that we are just can't see. What you're doing is you're taking a piece of wood with copper or brass, and you're taking that and you're putting it into the ground and you're creating an ether antenna, and that ether antenna is going to pick up the frequencies that are all around and help increase the magnetism and the sap, the blood of the plant." — Matt Roeske, co-founder, Cultivate Elevate Full article: https://www.freedommedianetwork.com/post/the-power-of-electroculture

Curt Mercadante welcomes back Matt Roeske, co-founder of Cultivate Elevate, to discuss how anyone can utilize electroculture to grow healthier, more abundant plants, fruits, and vegetables in their gardens and their homes. "When using electroculture there is no need for the use of pesticides, manure, or fertilizers. This is primarily why this information was suppressed," wrote Matt in a recent blog post, Electroculture for Beginners. "All you need is the sun, the clouds, the rain, the nitrogen in the air, and the ability to harness atmospheric energy. These atmospheric antennas can be created from materials such as wood, copper, zinc, and brass. When adding these atmospheric antennas to your garden, soil, or farm they will amplify your yields, combat frost and excessive heat, reduce irrigation, reduce pests, and increase the magnetism of your soil leading to more nutrients in the long run."

