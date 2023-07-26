BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
✈️ Russian Fighter Jet - Once Again Chased an American Drone Out of SYRIAN Skies
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
175 views • 07/26/2023

Russian Fighters Once Again Chase an American Drone Out of Syrian Skies

➡️The United States Air Force Central Command is concerned about the "unsafe maneuvers" of Russian Su-35S fighter jets, performed near American MQ-9 Reaper drones.

➡️A Russian fighter fired heat decoys, one of which hit the propeller of the American drone, causing significant damage.

➡️However, the American command reports that they managed to recover the drone and safely land it at the base.

The US Air Force Central Command reports that on July 23, in the skies over Syria, a Russian Su-35S fighter aircraft performed "unsafe maneuvers" near an MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike UAV.

The command clarified that at some point the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces began to release heat traps, one of which hit the propeller of an American drone, seriously damaging it. According to the department, the operators managed to save the drone and land it on the base.

A photo of the damaged MQ-9 Reaper propeller is published by the US Air Force Central Command. A propeller was bent and paint scratched on the end. - Cynthia

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
