This is a short version of the video when I and three comrades, on April 23, 2018, went to point out that the Jewish establishment is behind this indoctrination of SOGI, in our elementary schools. I was the only one and the first one, to point out the cause of this problem- who was behind it.





This group had many Christians and at 13:55 you see a Christian objecting to me blaming the Jews.

At 18:30, I am confronted by a group of tough guys with the Soldiers of Odin. One accuses me of being a Nazi and he says "I would rather kick you're fucking head in right here".





19:40 Transgender Morgan Oger speaks.





26:00 I get lectured by a multi-colour haired leftist woman about my white privilege.





33:40 You see Kari Simpson who was the organizer of this event and she insulted me and she also said, "If the International Jews could pull this off, then more power to them".





You can read about this protest at the article https://globalnews.ca/news/4273542/anti-sogi-123-rally-richmond/





SOGI Ed. - Sexual Orientation and Gender Identification Undermines Our Kids - 1 of 3

SOGI Ed. - Sexual Orientation and Gender Identification Undermines Our Kids - 2 of 3

SOGI Ed. - Sexual Orientation and Gender Identification Undermines Our Kids - 3 of 3

