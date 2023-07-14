BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Frying Food withOUT any Electricity! (assembling a parabolic solar burner/cooker), part 2 of 3
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
58 views • 07/14/2023

Cook food, boil water, and even melt metal, as long as the sun is shining by clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/CantinaWest OR https://tinyurl.com/ParabolicSolarCooker (original affiliate link: https://www.e-junkie.com/ecom/gb.php?cl=34407&c=ib&aff=384175)

Learn all about the wonderful world of cooking 100% with just the power of the sun by visiting: https://Linktr.ee/SolarCookingForDummies

For a FREE, WRITTEN game-plan to have energy, water, AND food INDEPENDENCE, log into your Gmail to view the following documents on Google Drive by copying and pasting into your web browser or just clicking-on: tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

To schedule a FREE off-grid or net zero energy consultation for your home and/or business, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


To learn how to get up to $14,000 in upfront rebates for certain energy upgrades or 30 to 50% federal tax CREDITS under President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, watch: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo

$$$ To say “GOOD-BYE” to your commercial buildings’ energy bills & to be TOTALLY energy independent, visit our commercial buildings division’s, Green Sunshine Power Co.,  sites at:

tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu & youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany

To view my "Solar for Dummies" channel, click-on: tinyurl.com/SolarFoundationsVideos

!!#$ To learn how to protect many of your electronics or vehicle from the unthinkable -- a high-altitude nuclear detonation or a solar flare (aka: coronal mass ejection) -- watch videos on our "Electro-Magnetic Pulse for Dummies" channel at: tinyurl.com/EMPforDummies or  Brighteon.com/channels/EMPforDummies

To save $50 off your EMPshield.com device, apply either coupon code: dannyzen OR solarfordummies when checking-out at: tinyurl.com/BestEMPprotection

E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], OR [email protected] or Leave a VM at our office at 786.441.2727 w/ ?'s or partnership inquiries.

Find Me on Linkedin at: linkedin.com/in/multimillionmlmcoaching

Learn more about me at: Linktr.ee/DannyZen

Keywords
solar cookeroffgrid cookingsolar burnercantina westparabolic solar cooker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy