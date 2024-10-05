💥 Intense Israeli bombing against Beirut is taking place at the moment - part 1

💥 🇱🇧 Intense israeli bombing against Beirut is taking place at the moment (about an hour ago now, as uploading)

💥🇱🇧 According to Lebanese sources, a warehouse full of medical supplies and Oxygen cylinders was targeted near the Airport highway, causing a big explosion as the flames were reinforced by the oxygen.

A LOVER SCORNED: BIBI STRIKES FRENCH GAS SITES IN LEBANON AFTER RIFT WITH MACRON

A TotalEnergies gas station in the Dahyeh district of southern Beirut has been hit in one of the recent airstrikes. This comes amid escalating tensions between French President Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

TotalEnergies, a major French multinational, is a key player in Lebanon’s energy sector, providing fuel and services nationwide. The airstrike on a French asset might signal a more profound geopolitical message amidst the worsening Israeli-French relations over Middle East policies.

❗️Throughout this war, countless lives have been lost due to Israel's reliance on AI tools, which they use to identify potential targets.

Hezbollah announces a series of military operations targeting Israeli special units trying to penetrate through the border.

➡️ 10:20 PM (Friday): Islamic Resistance fighters in Adaisseh noticed unusual Israeli movements near Border Marking 405. By 10:45 PM, an elite Israeli force advanced towards the Adaisseh Municipal Building, reaching an ambush point at 11:00 PM, where fighters opened fire, secondary explosions were reported among the Israeli unit, as they had explosives that were meant to flatten the municipality building of Adaisseh or a building near it.

➡️1:50 AM (Saturday): Another Israeli force attempted to infiltrate, but was confronted by the Resistance. Clashes lasted for over two hours, forcing the enemy to retreat.

➡️7:00 AM (Saturday): A Merkava tank advanced toward Maroun Al-Ras but was destroyed by a guided missile, killing or wounding its crew.

Throughout, the Resistance support units continued attacking Israeli positions and equipment along the border with artillery, rockets, drones, and missile strikes.

Hezbollah assures that the coming days will reveal what the israelis have hidden from their public.

USAF KC-135 Stratotankers, Likely belonging to the 434th Air Refueling Wing, are seen conducting flights over the Persian Gulf.

