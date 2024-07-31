BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY PARASHA 042 matot

PARASHA 042 "MATOT" B'midbar/ Numbers 30:2–32:42

The name of the Parshah, “Matot,” means “Tribes,” and it is found in Numbers 30:2.

Moses conveys the laws governing the annulment of vows to the heads of the tribes of Israel.





War is waged against Midian for their role in plotting the moral destruction of Israel, and the Torah gives a detailed account of the war spoils and how they were allocated amongst the people, the warriors, the Levites and the high priest.





The tribes of Reuben and Gad (later joined by half of the tribe of Manasseh) ask for the lands east of the Jordan as their portion in the Promised Land, these being prime pastureland for their cattle. Moses is initially angered by the request, but subsequently agrees on the condition that they first join, and lead, in Israel’s conquest of the lands west of the Jordan.