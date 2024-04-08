© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
Apr 6, 2024
He Was Left Starved Licking Water On The Ground After His Ower Tnherited The House To Her Son...
When his owner passed away, her son locked her house. He wanted to sell it, leaving Ben starved in the bathroom. Until the new house buyer found him, he's exhausted. But still looking into her eyes asking for help. When we arrived and saw him, it's totally heartbroken. Has been no food for weeks, he licked water in the floor. Somehow it kept him alike, but emaciated like a skeleton...
