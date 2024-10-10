If God Be For Us, Who Can Be Against Us? -CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 10 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's Important for Us to Remember, When We Are Experiencing Chastening from the Lord, that He Wants Only Good for Us. If We Error and Are Forgiven, He Never Brings It Up Again. Satan, However, Is Apt to Come Along With Relentless Condemnations. We Are Told, Too, of the Important Distinction Between "Ignorance in Unbelief" and "Evil Heart of Unbelief."