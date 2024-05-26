Wir haben keine Meinungsfreiheit! [Vincent Reynouard]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Konferenz mit Vincent vom 12.04.2024 (Deutsche Untertitel)
Teil 1 https://www.wuwox.com/w/vdhafBqA7PAt1Q6XqiHvKt
Teil 2 https://www.wuwox.com/w/6avRtKTxZJ1ouNUvwc1q6W
Teil 3 https://www.wuwox.com/w/8ZthKXsGjaCLRKuocRPTVp
Original Video (French Only!)
Part 1 https://odysee.com/@sansconcession:f/les-enjeux-politiques-du-revisionnisme-une-conference-de-v-reynouard-1-3:9
Part 2 https://odysee.com/@sansconcession:f/les-enjeux-politiques-du-revisionnisme-une-conference-de-v-reynouard-2-3:5
Part 3 https://odysee.com/@sansconcession:f/les-enjeux-politiques-du-revisionnisme-une-conference-de-v-reynouard-3-3:7
Vincent Reynouard:
https://blogue.sansconcession.net/
https://odysee.com/@sansconcession:f
Deutsche Videos von Vincent, übersetzte von Henry Hafenmayer:
https://www.wuwox.com/w/p/p6Fum5t2vMmbYEwPP53Pzr
Englische Videos von Vincent, übersetzt von Didi18:
https://www.wuwox.com/c/vincentreynouardmirror
https://goyimtv.com/channel/3895699381
Didi 18:
https://archive.org/details/@didi18
________
Quellen:
Vereinte Nationen Menschenrechte (PDF - Druckversion)
https://unric.org/de/allgemeine-erklaerung-menschenrechte/
https://unric.org/de/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2019/12/UDHR-dt.pdf
UN Antisemitismus Pressemitteilung letzter Absatz
https://press.un.org/en/2018/sgsm19252.doc.htm
EU Konventionen Meinungsfreiheit
https://www.bpb.de/themen/menschenrechte/menschenrechtskonvention/44128/abschnitt-i-rechte-und-freiheiten/
Roger Garaudy PDF Buch Gratis
https://archive.org/details/rogergaraudythefoundingmythsofisraelipolitics