Wir haben keine Meinungsfreiheit! [Vincent Reynouard]
From Truth And Other Lies
18 views • 11 months ago

Konferenz mit Vincent vom 12.04.2024 (Deutsche Untertitel)

Teil 1 https://www.wuwox.com/w/vdhafBqA7PAt1Q6XqiHvKt

Teil 2 https://www.wuwox.com/w/6avRtKTxZJ1ouNUvwc1q6W

Teil 3 https://www.wuwox.com/w/8ZthKXsGjaCLRKuocRPTVp


Original Video (French Only!)

Part 1 https://odysee.com/@sansconcession:f/les-enjeux-politiques-du-revisionnisme-une-conference-de-v-reynouard-1-3:9

Part 2 https://odysee.com/@sansconcession:f/les-enjeux-politiques-du-revisionnisme-une-conference-de-v-reynouard-2-3:5

Part 3 https://odysee.com/@sansconcession:f/les-enjeux-politiques-du-revisionnisme-une-conference-de-v-reynouard-3-3:7


Vincent Reynouard:

https://blogue.sansconcession.net/

https://odysee.com/@sansconcession:f

https://t.me/s/sansconcession


Deutsche Videos von Vincent, übersetzte von Henry Hafenmayer:

https://www.wuwox.com/w/p/p6Fum5t2vMmbYEwPP53Pzr


Englische Videos von Vincent, übersetzt von Didi18:

https://www.wuwox.com/c/vincentreynouardmirror

https://goyimtv.com/channel/3895699381


Didi 18:

https://odysee.com/@didi18:e

https://archive.org/details/@didi18


________

Quellen:


Vereinte Nationen Menschenrechte (PDF - Druckversion)

https://unric.org/de/allgemeine-erklaerung-menschenrechte/

https://unric.org/de/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2019/12/UDHR-dt.pdf


UN Antisemitismus Pressemitteilung letzter Absatz

https://press.un.org/en/2018/sgsm19252.doc.htm


EU Konventionen Meinungsfreiheit

https://www.bpb.de/themen/menschenrechte/menschenrechtskonvention/44128/abschnitt-i-rechte-und-freiheiten/


Roger Garaudy PDF Buch Gratis

https://archive.org/details/rogergaraudythefoundingmythsofisraelipolitics

hitlerjewshistoryholocaustauschwitzadolffaurissonzundeldachaugoebbelsweltkriegjudenrevisionvincent reynouardhafenmayergaraudy
