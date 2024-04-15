Entire mountains of dead spruce trees! Commercial fisherman cutting up bait -- ALASKA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Entire mountains of dead spruce trees! Commercial fisherman cutting up bait and realized all the trees are dead on the mountains! My goodness the forest fires we are going to have! The devil is killing this beautiful garden with toxic geoengineering programs! Commercial Fisherman's standing by
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Real Fishing Life
https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos