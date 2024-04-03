Gamaldi: There's a war on cops raging in America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Wednesday's "National Report," Joe Gamaldi, national VP of the Fraternal Order of Police, slammed an Associated Press report on police-involved deaths.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: