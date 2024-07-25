SARSCoV2, HIV, Ebola, CIA batcave, and now Turbo Cancers?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Look at the years from 2005 to 2008. Ah, when did they make SARSCoV2: 2004! When did they clone the deadly flunami a strain from AMRIID in the military: 2004; published in JAMA. CIA: the only Batcave in Reston, Virginia.

1990s, when Deborah and Birx Robert Redfield injected HIV Ebola! Neuro aids, they call it Lyme disease. Put the G protein back: 2005 to 2008.

When did we patent all of this stuff? Who owned it long before this? 2005 2008. Very interesting how they're saying turbo cancer now. And this racist regime, if you will, " what are we going to do about the problem with the blacks?" William Thompson, the CIA, Reston, Virginia, “which stem cells in the blood: hematopoietic.”

What do I say every day? Look at your cures. They're right there given by God so they have to spin out their poisons very quick.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/24/2024

Full ThriveTime Show episode with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v58bz6r-dr.-judy-mikovits-16-reasons-to-be-excited-about-republican.html