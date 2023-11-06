BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Palestinian Militants Ambushed this Morning - by Israeli's were Members of the Tulkam Brigades with its Leader Jihad Shehadeh (25) - Ambush Shown
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
174 views • 11/06/2023

The Palestinian militants ambushed this morning by the Israeli were members of the Tulkam brigades with its leader Jihad Shehadeh (25) who have been resisting the Israeli raids for the last 3 weeks.

◾️On Shehadeh last video he explained how they fiercely resisted the Israeli incursions. At the end of the video the moment of his assassination, Israeli soldiers finish off the wounded militants that have already crashed their vehicle after been hit by heavy gunfire.

◾️The Tulkaram Brigade was formed as a faction of Al Quds Brigades in 2021, centralising in Tulkaram and its two refugee camps (Tulkaram Camp and Nur Shams Camp) in the West Bank. They were later joined by members of the Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, and merged into one resistance faction which they called the Rapid Response Brigade, vowing to defend the city from Israeli forces.

- The Israeli unable to defeat them in open battle, ambushed them in a busy street.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
