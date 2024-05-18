UFO Retrievals of the Third Kind, with Michael Schratt - Part 1 of 2

Part 1 of 2. Michael Schratt will be presenting at Contact in the Desert May 30 – June 4, 2024.





His channel is

https://www.youtube.com/@michaelschrattofficial





His book

DARK FILES: A Pictorial History of Lost, Forgotten and Obscure UFO Encounters

https://www.amazon.com/DARK-FILES-Pictorial-Forgotten-Encounters/dp/0578369265/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1





Michael Schratt joined us on May 16th, 2024 and in this detailed and highly illustrated presentation, Michael Schratt presented the most exhaustive examination into the Leonard Stringfield UFO Crash/Retrieval cases. Leonard’s sources included pilots, engineers, medical doctors, pathologists, high level Pentagon officials, U.S. Navy and Air Force personnel. These first-hand sources claimed to have had first-hand knowledge/interaction with alleged Extraterrestrial debris, bodies and recovered craft. Topics to be included are as follows: 1946 saucer retrieval at Wright Patterson AFB, 1947 UFO retrieval near Globe AZ, 1947 amazing discovery at Berkeley University, 1947 military retrieval of a UFO near Salinas CA, 1948 C-119 “Flying Boxcar” UFO retrieval with bodies, a startling discovery at the Pentagon in 1952, Warrant Officer observes three ET bodies at WPAFB in 1953, 1955 Mexican UFO retrieval south of Del Rio TX, the 1955 TOP SECRET warehouse of UFO components stored at WPAFB, the incredible account of a U.S. Marine who guarded a UFO for two weeks in 1963, UFO retrieval at Fort Riley KS in 1964, the most bazaar visit to the Air Force museum in history which occurred in 1965, TOP SECRET underground facility at Fort Hood TX, 1973 “tear-drop” shaped UFO recovery and the connection to Howard Hughes, Air Force photographer makes a shocking discovery inside a UFO during 1973, Challenger astronaut witnesses bazaar film of ET bodies at McClellan AFB in 1973, and many more. New cases to be covered include the crash of a base forward flying triangle in east Germany during 1989, the alleged Jackie Gleason 1973 ET encounter at Homestead AFB, 1953 Kingman UFO forced landing and the 1948 UFO Crash/Retrieval at Aztec New Mexico.





Michael Schratt (private pilot/military aerospace historian) has lectured across the country on the unique subject of "Mystery Aircraft", and classified propulsion systems buried deep within the military industrial complex. A guest speaker at the “OSHKOSH” Air Venture 2006/2007 event, (world’s largest air show), Michael has developed a number of contacts which have had first hand experience dealing with classified “black programs”, including former USAF pilots, retired Naval personnel, and aerospace engineers that have maintained a TOP SECRET SCI (Sensitive Compartmented Information) clearance. In an effort to expose government fraud, waste and abuse, Michael devotes much of his free time researching aerospace technical documents, conducting interviews, and traveling to multiple University archives. As a concerned citizen, it’s his belief that it is our Constitutional obligation to question authority, and demand an accounting of special access programs that bypass congressional oversight and public scrutiny.





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a forward moving group.





https://universitygalacticus.org/

http://www.brianruhe.ca





https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/