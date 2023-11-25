WHY THE RAPTURE IS NOT PRE-TRIB, BUT RATHER PRE-WRATH - Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OUTLINE:
I. COMMON MISCONCEPTIONS - The Pre-Tribulation Rapture Theory, Unlearning what you've 'learned', Addressing the Sacred Cows of Pre-Tribulation Doctrine
II. HISTORICAL SUPPORT - Where did Pre-Tribulation Theory come from?, Who is John Nelson Darby?, What did the Early Church Fathers believe?
III. BIBLICAL SUPPORT - What does the Bible say? Verse-by-verse study of the passages specifically about the Rapture (Matt 24, 2 Thess 2, 1 Cor 15, 1 Thess 4), Putting together the puzzle
IV. THEOLOGICAL SUPPORT - Which version is consistent with the Gospel as a whole and what God wants to put on our hearts?
