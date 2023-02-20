© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/19/2023 Miles Guo: The COVID origin is a good justification for the U.S. and the West to seize the CCP cadres’ overseas assets. The CCP spy balloon incident has changed the course of history and has had a huge impact on the military and geopolitics.
#investigateCOVIDorigins #US #CCPspyballoon #seizetheCCPcardresassets
2/19/2023 文贵直播：病毒溯源是美国和西方查封中共海外资产的好抓手，中共间谍气球改变了历史并对军事和地缘政治造成了巨大影响！
#病毒溯源 #美国 #中共间谍气球 #查封中共高官资产