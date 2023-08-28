BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Biden Regime Despises the First Amendment | Counter Narrative Ep. 99
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
10 views • 08/28/2023

There is nothing that our opposition hates more than our free speech and ability to share information with each other to energize this liberty movement. That’s why you have seen this censorship machine built up around trying to shield us from seeing and sharing their evils and hampering our abilities to save and share the truth.

The theme of the show today is showing communist elites that we will not take their “malfinformformation” and suppression and the practical ways to press on.


We start with Dr. Matthew Harper – the White House Correspondent for InterMountain Christian News. He describes the way the Biden administration hampers Freedom of the Press. Then we speak with Cyrsu Nooriala, who explains how to have the best chance at protecting your online data.

Keywords
trumppresidentamericapatriotmandatescncounter narrativekristi leigh
