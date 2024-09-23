Spectacular footage of the destruction of a Ukrainian Armed Forces armored vehicle along with its landing force Liptsovskoye direction. The FPV crew of the "North" group destroyed an enemy armored fighting vehicle that was transporting Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel to their positions. Then artillery came into play, which completed the destruction of the enemy. The spectacular detonation of the ammo put a fat point in this episode of the war.

Adding:

It is reported that the village of Nevskoye on the border of the LPR and DPR has completely come under the control of Russian troops; the Russian flag was hung there the day before yesterday. The enemy has also lost a significant chunk of territory between Nevskoye and Makeyevka. The liberation of the LPR territory that remains under enemy control continues.





