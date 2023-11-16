Doctor Mahaffey Speaks On The Subject Of Harmful Treatments

Doctor Mahaffey speaks on the subject of harmful experimental treatments with Steve Ben-Nun of Israeli News Live. You will hear some truly shocking information. People must be aware of the dangers of such treatments. This interview will hopefully protect others from the harm that was caused by such treatments which resulted in the wrongful death of an innocent man.

For more detailed information regarding what has occurred please visit.

https://www.justiceforstefansuto.org

https://israelinewslive.org

This is being broadcast with permission of Steve Ben-Nun to raise educate and raise awareness to these harmful treatments.