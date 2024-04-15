© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many Worlds with Preston Dennett on ATP Media with KAren Swain
Preston Dennett, is a UFO/Paranormal researcher, author of 32 books, hundred’s of articles and many fiction stories published. Preston began investigating UFOs in 1986 when he discovered that his family, friends and co-workers were having dramatic encounters. He has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and investigated a wide variety of paranormal phenomena, as a field investigator for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON). He appears on many radio and television programs. Preston is also an experienced Astral traveller, having mastered many consciousness abilities and seen many astral worlds.
Date: Sunday 14 April 2024 @ 6:30 - 8 pm EST
Episode: 7 ATP Media -Awakening Consciousness with KAren Swain Welcomes Preston Dennett.
