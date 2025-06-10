BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
From Death To Life in Christ Jesus: The Testimony of Ken Smythe
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
3 months ago

#testimony #salvation #mystory #Jesus #faithfulness #redemption #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #KenSmythe #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #quaintonbaptistchapel #Wendover


Ken Smythe's life growing up in South Africa was a dangerous time, surviving diving accidents, explosions, armed robbers and snakes! Ken's life changed beyond recognition when a fertilizer salesman asked him a searching question that would change Ken for eternity! This exhilarating personal testimony of death to life in Christ Jesus will thrill and challenge in equal measure.


Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


We are a friendly fellowship and would love you to visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.


Our Church is wheelchair friendly, with an accessible toilet.


Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH


Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:


Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:


https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300


Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.


Filmed on Sunday, 8th June 2025.


Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.


www.Chartridge.UK


The Friendliest Fellowship.

testimonyexplosionsurvivallifeadventuredangertrueexperiencesouth africasnakesdivingaccidentsovercomer
