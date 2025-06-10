From Death To Life in Christ Jesus: The Testimony of Ken Smythe

#testimony #salvation #mystory #Jesus #faithfulness #redemption #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #KenSmythe #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #quaintonbaptistchapel #Wendover





Ken Smythe's life growing up in South Africa was a dangerous time, surviving diving accidents, explosions, armed robbers and snakes! Ken's life changed beyond recognition when a fertilizer salesman asked him a searching question that would change Ken for eternity! This exhilarating personal testimony of death to life in Christ Jesus will thrill and challenge in equal measure.





Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





