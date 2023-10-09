Hamas, Iran will pay a price for the attacks in Israel: Former Israeli diplomat Azani

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Israeli diplomat Shahar Azani joins 'FOX Report' to discuss the potential responses by Israel to the attacks from Hamas. #foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html