Throwback: Warmonger Mike Waltz -Trump's chosen Nat'l Security Advisor has clearly promoted hawkish policies in the Middle East & direct military aggression against Iran

THROWBACK: Warmongering Mike Waltz, who is alleged to be the new national security advisor in Trump's administration, has clearly promoted hawkish policies in the Middle East and direct military aggression against Iran:

"When we say we will not allow Iran to have a bomb, what does that mean and what are we prepared to do to stop it? The Israelis are very clear and we one need to be clear alongside them. But two need to be clear to the region that we will support Israel if they have to take action."