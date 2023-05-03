Samadhi Part 1 - Maya 🙏 (2017)

When Soul and body are in the bond of Love, they can be kept together. By concentration on the breath, it is brought to perfect elasticity, and one becomes as a babe. By purifying oneself in Samadhi, one becomes whole. In his dealing with individuals and with society, let him move without lust of result. In the management of his breath, let him be like the mother bird. Let his intelligence comprehend every quarter; but let his knowledge cease. Here is the Mystery of Virtue. It createth all and nourisheth all; yet it doth not adhere to them. It operateth all; but knoweth not of it; nor proclaimeth it. It directeth all, but without conscious control.

