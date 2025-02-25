🌋🔥 Mt. Etna shows no signs of slowing down - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌋🔥 Etna shows no signs of slowing down
A fresh lava flow has branched out from Mt. Etna, forming a lava river.
Part 2 shows the lava river.
Mount Etna is located on the east coast of Sicily, Italy, between the cities of Messina and Catania. It's the tallest active volcano in Europe and one of the most active volcanoes in the world.