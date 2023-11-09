9/11/2023 -- Large eruption at Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii -- Fissures and lava flows -- Unrest hit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The unrest has spread to Hawaii as we were expecting. Yesterday's earthquake update / forecast talked about Hawaii specifically: September 9-10, 2023 11:06 --
9/10/2023 -- Seismic Unrest spreads across warned areas -- Don't be scared, Be Prepared
9/09/2023 -- Large M6.9 earthquake in Morocco N. Africa -- M6.6 in Kermedecs + M5.2 in California
Check out the live streams for Hawaii from Doing Hawaii and Two Pineapples!
Also it is very important to remember, while this volcanic eruption is intense looking, this is nothing to be fearful of. I would call this "regular" when it comes to eruptions overall. While it is "large and major" currently!
Remember what I said, don't be scared be prepared!
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
👉 ClimateViewer
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
Twitch
