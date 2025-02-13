🤡Man oh man! Dem politician says MAN-UFACTURING lacks women because it ‘SOUNDS LIKE A GUY’

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., an octogenarian congresswoman, uttered a jaw-dropping remark that left many dazed and confused during a hearing in the House.

At a loss to explain why so few female students are signing up to enter the manufacturing field, she blamed the word itself.

“I'm just wondering if just the name manufacturing sounds like a guy,” she exclaimed.

Social media users unleashed a flurry of ridicule, mocking the politician’s remark. Netizens came up with alternative terms and humorously speculated whether the confused lawmaker would also suggest that women should abandon MANicures.

Adding:

🔍Conflict of interest? Wife of federal judge who ruled against Trump LINKED to USAID funding

US District Judge John Bates is in the crosshairs over his wife’s nonprofit ties.

Carol Rhees, wife of the judge who struck down some of Donald Trump’s executive orders on gender issues, is the founder of Hope for Children in Ethiopia, funded by USAID (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/42798).

“Another corrupt judge,” Elon Musk commented on X.

Out of the declared $20 million for humanitarian projects in the country, only $5 million arrived, with the rest lining US pockets, an Ethiopian human rights activist told Sputnik.