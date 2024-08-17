Chronicles of Deception: Heribet Illig’s - Phantom Time - part 3 ✍️ 👻🕰️

Chronicles of Deception: Heribet Illig’s - Phantom Time - part 3 ,

Heribert Illig's Phantom Time Hypothesis is a controversial theory suggesting that about 297 years of history, specifically from AD 614 to 911, were fabricated. Illig argues that the early Middle Ages, including significant events like Charlemagne's reign, never actually happened. According to him, this period was inserted into the historical timeline through a conspiracy involving the Holy Roman Emperor Otto III, Pope Sylvester II, and Byzantine Emperor Constantine VII to legitimize Otto's rule by making it seem like he was ruling in the year 1000 AD.

Illig's theory is based on perceived inconsistencies in the historical and archaeological records, such as a supposed lack of reliable evidence from the period and discrepancies in calendar systems. He also points to architectural and cultural developments that he believes don't match the timeline as evidence of the "phantom" period.

However, the hypothesis is widely rejected by historians and archaeologists. The mainstream academic view is that the evidence Illig cites is either misinterpreted or insufficient to support such a drastic revision of history. The theory lacks acceptance because it undermines the established methods of dating historical events and relies heavily on conspiracy rather than concrete evidence.

Chronicles of Deception, Heribet Illig,Phantom Time ,part 3, omar samson, free humanity, history , conspiracy , mystery , truth, constantine , charles the great, pope sylvester, catholic church, gregorian calendar, historical evidence, archeology, architecture, dark ages, 300 years invented



