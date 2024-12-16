BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Causes of Depression, Rising Rates of Anxiety, and Treatment Options - Dr. David Carreon
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
38 views • 6 months ago


American society has shifted significantly in the last few decades - markedly, Americans’ friendship circles are smaller than ever before, and depression seems to be a constant, nagging problem. Noted psychiatrist and author, Dr. David Carreon, discusses the reasons behind depression and how people are more atomized and individualized than ever. This individuality can result in increased isolation and be a major contributing factor to depression. He also talks about the rising rates of anxiety and depression disorders, as well as disturbing upward trends in suicides nationwide. How could a Biblical vision of eternity help our culture? At the heart of it all, the driving factor behind depression is the fallen state of this sinful world. David helps us recognize the red flags and solutions for depression.



TAKEAWAYS


Encourage your friends and family members who are depressed to seek treatment and not deal with depression alone


Depression is not what’s wrong with society - sin is


Depression is very much a form of long-term human suffering


Feeling depressed is one of the hardest human experiences to endure



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Stand Up Now Apparel (get 10% off order and free shipping with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4fGfWCJ

The Opposite of Depression book: https://amzn.to/3BkpXGr

Bowling Alone book: https://amzn.to/3Oa8qTT

What’s Wrong With the World book: https://amzn.to/49VaEAV


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. DAVID CARREON

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dmcarreon/


🔗 CONNECT WITH ACACIA CLINICS

Website: https://www.acaciaclinics.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthamericasuicidedepressiondoctorsdavidisolationanxietydisordersfriendshiptina griffincarreon
