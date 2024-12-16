Causes of Depression, Rising Rates of Anxiety, and Treatment Options - Dr. David Carreon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American society has shifted significantly in the last few decades - markedly, Americans’ friendship circles are smaller than ever before, and depression seems to be a constant, nagging problem. Noted psychiatrist and author, Dr. David Carreon, discusses the reasons behind depression and how people are more atomized and individualized than ever. This individuality can result in increased isolation and be a major contributing factor to depression. He also talks about the rising rates of anxiety and depression disorders, as well as disturbing upward trends in suicides nationwide. How could a Biblical vision of eternity help our culture? At the heart of it all, the driving factor behind depression is the fallen state of this sinful world. David helps us recognize the red flags and solutions for depression.
TAKEAWAYS
Encourage your friends and family members who are depressed to seek treatment and not deal with depression alone
Depression is not what’s wrong with society - sin is
Depression is very much a form of long-term human suffering
Feeling depressed is one of the hardest human experiences to endure
