💥💥💥 Exposed: 💲 How Congress laundered tax dollars to billionaire NGOs
👆 Congressman Tim Burchett has revealed how tax dollars are being laundered through NGOs to fund Democrat billionaires' agenda.
Here's the breakdown:
🔴 Billions are funneled through taxpayer-funded non-government organizations.
🔴 The billionaires donate pennies to their pet projects and pocket the rest.
🔴 Thousands of NGOs are raking in cash for projects like a $10m for a drag queen show
🚨 Where does it all go? Straight into dark money campaigns and corrupt pockets.