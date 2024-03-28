"TIGHTEN UP THE CORNERS": NOTES ON OBEDIENCE, REPENTANCE, DELIVERANCE & SCOFFERS OF THIS GENERATION

ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMV PROPHECY BLOG.





Today's word: Prophetic insights on pressing matters like obedience to God, how to train yourself to listen to God the first time He speaks to you & not in your own timing. Repentance is the PRIVILEGE we have in Christ, it should not be taken lightly. Sodomy is destroying America, how we do turn the hearts of those who are taken by it and can this nation repent as a whole for allowing it to be protected in law? Mockery and scoffing are destroying those who do it, HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.





BREAKING: BISHOP TD JAKES AND PRINCE HARRY OFFICIALLY NAMED IN UPDATED SEX & HUMAN TRAFFICKING LAWSUIT FILED 1 MONTH AGO BY MUSIC PRODUCER.

Any and every name that can be named, will be named. 3 months ago the Lord said high profile arrests were coming down the pipeline- you can find that very section of prophecy in two recent messages: CHINA IS READY and THE JUSTICE OF YAH VS A CORRUPT CHURCH.





These prophecies are here to give wisdom, warning & time for the Church to repent of worldliness, idolatry, and living for itself vs building lives that bless & glorify God. Enter the Ark of Salvation while there is down, because now you can see the tall trees falling and all their money, bullying & power cannot save them. Remember what God said. When He has cut down all the trees, He will turn and mow the grass. That's us, so let the wise mow themselves before Yah gets to purging the church. Shalom. 🌺



