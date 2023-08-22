Sasquatch working with Benevolent ETs to Uplift Humanity and avoid Planetary Disaster

Michael Salla





August 21, 2023





Kewaunee Lapseritis, M.S., became interested in Sasquatch research in 1956 as a 12-year-old when he began reading and contacting scientists about the phenomenon. In September 1979, a Sasquatch and an extraterrestrial telepathically spoke to him, claiming that they had been watching over him since birth. Four years later, later, he had his first face-to-face interactions with Sasquatch and an extraterrestrial, where they revealed the true history of humanity. He learned that Sasquatch predated the human presence on Earth, even though both had been bio-engineered by positive extraterrestrials.





Lapseritis has written two books about his Sasquatch and UFO encounters, and the messages he has received, titled Psychic Sasquatch: The UFO Connection (1998) and The Sasquatch People and Their Interdimensional Connection (2011). He has provided dozens of photographs of Sasquatch appearing to move inter-dimensionally and of UFO craft taken by himself or supporters. Lapseritis's core message about the Sasquatch is that they are a wise, peaceful, and highly psychic species that is looking for open-hearted fearless humans willing to bridge the divide between the Sasquatch and humanity.





Kewaunee Lapseritis website is: https://sasquatchpeople.com/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-4qUYvRC1U