Stormy Daniels vs Trump: Supreme Court Decides: Gag Order to Protect a Corrupt Judge Constitutional?

Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com





Watch Beneath Sheep's clothing at https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie/





Leela Q: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop





Get access to Miles Franklin private price list – email them at [email protected] and tell them “Sarah Sent Me”





Attorney Ron Berutti joins the program to discuss the Supreme Court case currently at the desk of Judge Sotomayor. She is task to address whether Donald Trump should be allowed to speak about the corrupt associations of the Judge Juan Merchan. The ties to the Harris campaign is profound and should have forced him to recuse himself from the case. You can learn more about Ron Berutti on his website at https://Murray-NolanBerutti.com.





You can learn more about the case and donate to the cause at https://givesendgo.com/UngagTrump





MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further







